Two police officers killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-30T18:22:57+0000
Shafaq News / ISIS terrorist gangs launched an attack on a security point in Kirkuk governorate, causing casualties among the Federal police officers, a security source told Shafaq News agency.

The source said that the security point is located in al-Riyadh sub-district, noting that two police officers were killed and another was injured in the attack.

Earlier today, Iraqi F-16 aircraft launched an airstrike on an ISIS hideout hosting six ISIS terrorists in Nineveh governorate.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the terrorists were all killed in the attack, noting that the operation was planned and supervised by the joint operations command.

On January 21, gunmen from the Islamic State extremist group attacked an army barracks in al-Udhaim mountainous area in northeast Diyala, killing ten soldiers and an officer.

