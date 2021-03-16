Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack south of Tikrit

Shafaq News / A security source in Saladin reported today that two police officers were injured in an ISIS attack that targeted a security post south of Tikrit.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS terrorists attacked a security station in Al-Zalaya village near Albu Dor, and opened fire at the police officers, injuring two members of the tactical regiment of Saladin Police."

The source added that the officers responded to the terrorists and launched combing campaigns to find them after they fled to remote areas, while the police forces reinforced their security points in the vicinity of the incident.

Last Saturday, the Zalaya-Albu Dor region witnessed a terrorist attack in which seven civilians were killed.

ISIS then issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, describing the victims as "spies for al-Hashd al-Shaabi."