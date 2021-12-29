Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two police officers injured in an ISIS ambush in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-29T17:21:03+0000
Two police officers injured in an ISIS ambush in Diyala

Shafaq News / A security source reported that two police officers were injured in an ISIS ambush northeast of Baquba.

The source said that a police patrol was ambushed by ISIS terrorists on the outskirts of al-Abbara district, before the two parties clashed.

Two police officers were injured and the terrorists fled, which prompted the security forces to launch a search campaign to pursue the perpetrators.

Al-Abbara district is subjected to continuous terrorist attacks as its orchards still contain ISIS hideouts.

Earlier today, a security source in Diyala reported that another civilian was assassinated in Abu Saida district.

The source told Shafaq News agency that armed men shot a man near his house in Abu Saida, killing him immediately.

This is the second consecutive assassination within the past two hours in Diyala today, after a police officer was shot dead in al-Muqdadiyah today.

related

Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-22 11:21:16
Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Security forces apprehend a senior ISIS official in Diyala

Date: 2021-07-02 10:46:54
Security forces apprehend a senior ISIS official in Diyala

The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-11-08 17:57:23
The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Iraqi Army, PMF repel ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-01 19:08:38
Iraqi Army, PMF repel ISIS attacks in Diyala

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-30 18:30:48
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Diyala

Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Date: 2020-12-29 20:36:55
Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-18 19:35:15
ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Iraqi army and PMF thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-16 19:26:09
Iraqi army and PMF thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala