Shafaq News/ Iraq's military captures two members of the Islamic State extremist group in the north of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Monday.

According to SMC, a force from the sixth division's 22nd brigade managed to apprehend two persons with ties to the terrorist organization in the Bu met'eb area in northern Baghdad.

The arrestees, the statement added, are wanted by the judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism.