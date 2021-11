Shafaq News/ Two persons charged with killing a person participating in the October demonstrations in Basra have pled guilty, and the court sentences them to the capital penalty.

According to a statement by the Supreme Judicial Council, the convicts confessed to shooting the victim while participating in a demonstration near the Shatt al-Arab schools.

The ruling, the statement said, was issued in accordance with Article 4/1, 2/ 3 and 1, of the Terrorism law no. 13 of 2005.