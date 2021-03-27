Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two officers arrested for ties real estates scandal in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T20:30:26+0000
Two officers arrested for ties real estates scandal in Nineveh
Shafaq News/ Two officers of the Iraqi National Security Service were reportedly apprehended in the city of Mosul, the provincial capital of Nineveh. 

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two National Security officers were arrested per arrest warrants issued by the judicial authorities against the backdrop of their involvement in the case of the Tabo al-Zohor real estate record. 

The Ministry of Justice shut down the department three months ago and established a committee to audit the files after the documentation fraud scandal last year. 

The Deputy Commissioner of Mosul, Zohair al-Araji, said that the investigation has reached an advanced stage, indicating that the real estate record will soon reopen.

related

Nineveh prepares to receive the Pope

Date: 2021-03-05 08:35:41
Nineveh prepares to receive the Pope

The Global Coalition aircraft target ISIS dens in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-23 07:36:43
The Global Coalition aircraft target ISIS dens in Nineveh

Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Date: 2020-10-21 15:55:06
Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Iraqi Christians celebrates Christmas in Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-24 17:52:08
Iraqi Christians celebrates Christmas in Nineveh

Terrorist who stole over 32 old Christian books arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-21 18:43:48
Terrorist who stole over 32 old Christian books arrested in Nineveh

Nineveh is effectively in the eye of the second wave, medical official says

Date: 2021-02-05 15:01:03
Nineveh is effectively in the eye of the second wave, medical official says

CTS surround ISIS remnants in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-23 21:04:11
CTS surround ISIS remnants in Nineveh

Nineveh imposes tight security cordon, preparing for the Pope’s visit

Date: 2021-03-06 09:52:13
Nineveh imposes tight security cordon, preparing for the Pope’s visit