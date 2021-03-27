Two officers arrested for ties real estates scandal in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Two officers of the Iraqi National Security Service were reportedly apprehended in the city of Mosul, the provincial capital of Nineveh.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two National Security officers were arrested per arrest warrants issued by the judicial authorities against the backdrop of their involvement in the case of the Tabo al-Zohor real estate record.

The Ministry of Justice shut down the department three months ago and established a committee to audit the files after the documentation fraud scandal last year.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mosul, Zohair al-Araji, said that the investigation has reached an advanced stage, indicating that the real estate record will soon reopen.