Two missiles fell near Zelikan Camp, targeted Turkish forces

Shafaq News/ On Friday, two missiles fell in the vicinity of Zelikan camp in Bashiqa, where Turkish forces are deployed. A security source told Shafaq News Agency.

He did not provide further details.

The attack comes hours after the Secretary-General of the Kata'ib al-Imam Ali (an armed wing serving as part of the PMF), Shebl Al-Zaidi, threatened the Turkish forces and considered them "hostile targets."

Another security source reported, "Two missiles fell in the Sammaqiya village and the Baibukht village, north of the city of Mosul, without causing any injuries."

The source did not declare if these missiles were those launched towards Zelikan Camp or carried out by the Turkish forces in response to the attack."

It is worth noting that Turkey regularly attacks Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Iraqi territories, especially in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Iraqi authorities frequently condemned these interventions.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign affairs condemned the last Turkish attack targeting Sununi, Nineveh.

Turkey said it had "neutralized" six senior commanders of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in a drone attack on a compound in Sinjar earlier this week.

Turkey's official "TRT" TV channel said that Ankara deployed "armed Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles" to strike "a compound of the PKK" in Sinjar in a joint operation of the Turkish army and intelligence agency.

The Iraqi Ministry said that this attack violated Iraq's sovereignty and threatened civilians.