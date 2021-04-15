Report

Two men sentenced to one year in prison for posting Saddam Hussein's photos on Facebook

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-15T11:09:30+0000
Two men sentenced to one year in prison for posting Saddam Hussein's photos on Facebook

Shafaq News / The Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced two defendants convicted of promoting Saddam Hussein's ideas and publishing his photos.

A judicial source informed Shafaq News Agency that the Criminal Court in the Federal Appeal District of Dhi Qar issued a one-year prison sentence against two residents of Nasiriyah, who were convicted of publishing pictures of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on Facebook.

The source indicated that the decision was issued based on Article 9 of Law No. 32 of 2016.

