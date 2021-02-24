Report

Two liquor stores blasted in Baghdad this morning

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-24T06:05:47+0000
Two liquor stores blasted in Baghdad this morning

Shafaq News/ Blasts tore through two liquor stores in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this morning, security sources revealed.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two roadside bombs blew up a liquor store in al-Kom area, north of Baghdad, today at dawn. The twin bombs went off within moments, leaving only material damage.

Another explosion took place in Central Baghdad when an explosive device reportedly went off near a liquor store in al-Karrada. The damages caused by the attack were only material with no human casualties reported, a source said.

