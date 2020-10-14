Two leaders are the main supporters of the Iraqi PM

Shafaq News / A political expert said "currently Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of Sadrist Movement and Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) are the only supporters of the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

"Al-Sadr announced his initiative just hours after the white paper without criticizing any term, and this means he is supporting Al-Kadhimi's steps," the political expert Fadel Abu Ragheef told Shafaq News agency.

On his part; Ali Al-Issawi, the leader of the Iraqi Forces Alliance commented in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "al-Sadr initiative do not contradict with Al-Kadhimi's White Paper, but rather support the state, especially in this critical and dangerous stage when Iraq is under financial and health pressure."

Earlier, the Iraqi government approved the "White Paper", the prime minister plan to recover the economy.

The paper is composed of five axes to achieve reforms in the financial, economic, basic services, and the laws fields.

As for Sadr's initiative, it consists of three basic issues, the peaceful protest, the resistance operations, and the political reform for early elections.



