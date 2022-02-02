Report

Two killed, scores injured in Turkish airstrikes on a displacement camp in Makhmour

Date: 2022-02-02T13:05:33+0000
Shafaq News/ Two died and scores were injured in the Turkish aerial attack on the Martyr Rustom Judy camp of the internally displaced Kurds in Makhmour, the camp's security body said on Wednesday.

The command of the camp's security body said that two of its members were killed in a Turkish airstrike yesterday, Monday.

"The civilians immediately flocked to the site to offer aid. However, Turkish warplanes attacked them, injuring dozens," the command said.

A security commander in Sinjar, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes conducted more than 50 airstrikes between 10:00 pm and 03:00 am on Jal Meeran, Shello, and Khana Sur.

The attack was by far the most violent since the beginning of the Turkish attacks on Sinjar. It caused massive losses among the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters, according to the source.

Turkish Air Force has struck targets of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the People's Defense Units (YPG) in the Kurdistan Region and parts of northern Syria.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday that Operation Winter Eagle was carried out against PKK/YPG sites in Derik, Sinjar, and Karachak.

"During the operation, caves, shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots were targeted," Turkey's Anadolu News Agency (AA) said.

"Operation Winter Eagle was launched in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions on the fight against terrorism," the ministry added.

"Efforts to fight against terrorism for the security of the country and nation will decisively continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," AA quoted the Ministry.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter that the country's "strategy of eradicating terrorism at its source" has contributed to border security, territorial integrity, and national unity.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations against anti-Ankara parties in the Kurdistan Region and northeastern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

