Shafaq News/ An official security source reported that a shepherd and a woman were killed in an explosion in Nineveh.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up in Al-Khalidiyah village, southeast of Mosul, noting that the accident resulted in the death of a shepherd.

The source added that a girl from the village of Ain Tamr, northwest of Mosul, was killed in a mine explosion.