Shafaq News / Two were killed and three others were injured in an explosion in Khanaqin, Diyala.

A source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device blew up in al-Ma'dan village, on the outskirts of Khanaqin district.

Earlier today, an Iraqi soldier was killed and three others were injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala.

The terrorists attacked a military checkpoint in Khanaqin, killing a soldier and injuring three others, a source reported.