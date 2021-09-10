Report

Two killed in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-10T07:21:56+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that two young men were killed in an explosion northwest of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up yesterday night in Arab Barghash village, on the outskirts of Jdeidet Al-Shatt sub-district (25 km northwest of Baquba), killing two young men.

He added that a security force rushed to the scene of the incident and opened an investigation to uncover its circumstances.

The incident is the first of its kind in the Jdeidet Al-Shatt sub-district in years.

