Two killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-23T20:45:31+0000
Two killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News / Two civilians were killed and two others were injured (including an Iraqi soldier) in an ISIS attack in Diyala, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists attacked, with sniper weapons and mortars, al-Islah village, north of Jalawla sub-district.

The residents and the security forces clashed with the terrorists and forced them to flee, according to the source.

The outskirts of Khanaqin and Jalawla have become a haven for ISIS groups that have been sheltered there since the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces from the territory in the aftermath of the 2017 independence referendum.

