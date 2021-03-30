Two killed in Najaf in two separate incidents

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-30T20:50:33+0000

Shafaq News / A security source in Najaf stated that two people were killed and a house was targeted by two grenades, in two separate incidents today. The source told Shafaq News Agency that a 43-year-old citizen from Babel was shot dead in Al-Hurriya, in Najaf governorate. The source pointed out, "preliminary information indicates that the incident was caused by tribal conflicts. In a separate incident, an unidentified armed group killed a 39-year-old man who works as a security guard in a warehouse in the governorate. Meanwhile, the source stated reported that unknown persons targeted a house in Sarai with two grenades, causing serious damage to the house.

