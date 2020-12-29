Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-29T20:36:55+0000

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported that five people, including an ISIS terrorist, were killed and wounded in attacks launched by the organization between Jalawla and Khanaqin. The source told Shafaq News agency that a civilian and an ISIS terrorist were killed, and three members of the army and the tribal crowd were wounded in clashes near Jalalwa and Khanaqin. Earlier today, Tuesday, ISIS attacked four agricultural villages between Jalawla and Khanqin. The source indicated that the army aircraft carried out several airstrikes on four ISIS sites in the areas extending between the outskirts of Jalawla and Khanaqin districts. It is noteworthy that the outskirts of Jalawla and Khanaqin have been witnessing security disturbances for three years, after the infiltration of ISIS members fleeing from the liberated governorates.

