Two killed and four others injured in an explosion in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T08:02:26+0000
Two killed and four others injured in an explosion in Diyala

Shafaq News / A security source reported that an explosive device targeted a rapid reaction force during a combing operation in the vicinity of al-Jizani village, in Diyala, in which two were killed and four others were injured. 

A government official in Diyala announced the deployment of rapid reaction forces coming from the capital, Baghdad, on the outskirts of Al-Abara district, to deal with the bloody violations and attacks that recently erupted in the district.

This plan was implemented before in Abu Saida sub-district, and showed positive results in curbing ISIS attacks and clan conflicts. 

The director of al-Abara district, Shaker Mazen Mullah Jawad, told Shafaq News agency, "The Ministry of Interior ordered the second brigade of the Rapid Response Division in the village of Al-Jizani in al-Abara area to impose security and stability, following the recent security breaches."

The village of al-Jizani was subjected to an attack with two explosive devices and sniper weapons recently, in which 11 were killed and wounded. 

