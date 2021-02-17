Two killed and four injured in an ISIS attack on sites of the PMF

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported today, Tuesday, that two members of Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) were killed, and four others were injured in an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Khanaqin district.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists attacked the 28th Brigade's security sites of the PMF northwest of Khanaqin.

As by the source, clashes between the PMF members and the terrorists are still ongoing.

Since the Peshmerga forces' withdrawal from Khanaqin, security breaches became almost a daily event. The withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces came after the incursion of the Iraqi army supported by the PMF to the area under the pretext of the independence referendum conducted by the KRG.