Two killed and five others injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin reported that two civilians were killed and five others were wounded in an ISIS attack, south of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked -with sniper weapons- late last night civilians' houses, killing two brothers and wounding people, most of them are relatives, on the outskirts of al-Duloiya district.

The security forces rushed to the scene of the incident and clashed with the perpetrators, before they fled to the orchards.

However, the security forces opened an investigation to uncover the reasons and circumstances of the attack.

Al-Duloiya district is located 80 km north of Baghdad, on the eastern bank of the Tigris River, with a population of 55 thousand people. It contains hidden ISIS hideouts.