Two killed and another wounded in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ An official security source reported that two civilians were killed and another was wounded in an ISIS attack south of Kirkuk governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists launched an armed attack this afternoon on civilians working in the coal industry, near Al-Hawaij village, in Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk.

He pointed out that a security force rushed to the scene of the incident and transferred the bodies of the two victims to the forensic medicine department noting that an investigation was opened to uncover the identity of the perpetrators.

Yesterday, a member of the Federal Police was also killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk Governorate.