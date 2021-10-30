Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two killed and another wounded in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-30T12:30:38+0000
Two killed and another wounded in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ An official security source reported that two civilians were killed and another was wounded in an ISIS attack south of Kirkuk governorate.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists launched an armed attack this afternoon on civilians working in the coal industry, near Al-Hawaij village, in Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk.

 He pointed out that a security force rushed to the scene of the incident and transferred the bodies of the two victims to the forensic medicine department noting that an investigation was opened to uncover the identity of the perpetrators.

Yesterday, a member of the Federal Police was also killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk Governorate.

related

Iraqi army demolishes ISIS sites in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-07 15:44:02
Iraqi army demolishes ISIS sites in al-Anbar

CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS

Date: 2020-12-07 18:38:11
CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS

Security forces arrest an ISIS "General Prince" after a multi-governorate manhunt

Date: 2021-07-19 13:34:02
Security forces arrest an ISIS "General Prince" after a multi-governorate manhunt

Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-22 11:21:16
Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

A tribal Sheikh abducted by ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-18 13:35:11
A tribal Sheikh abducted by ISIS in Kirkuk

Exclusive: ISIS’ Wali was disowned by his family

Date: 2021-01-29 12:56:54
Exclusive: ISIS’ Wali was disowned by his family

the Iraqi National Security Service arrest five terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-10 09:48:49
the Iraqi National Security Service arrest five terrorists in Nineveh

ISIS fails to carry out “Ramadan forays “in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-23 12:44:43
ISIS fails to carry out “Ramadan forays “in Iraq