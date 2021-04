Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported that two civilians were wounded on Tuesday evening in an ISIS attack targeting army security points north of Khanaqin.

"The army forces clashed with ISIS terrorists and chased them outside the vicinity of the village, and the situation is under control," the security source said.

The areas of the outskirts of Khanaqin are subjected to continuous security attacks due to the gaps left by the withdrawal of the Peshmerga in 2017.