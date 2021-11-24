Report

Two high-ranking security officials were summoned for investigation in the PM assassination attempt

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-24T13:12:09+0000
Shafaq News/ Two high-ranking security officials had been summoned to investigate the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the investigation Committee decided to summon the Director of Criminal Evidence, Major General Iyad Al-Issawi, and the director of explosives control in the Ministry of Interior, Major General Sabah Hassan Al-Shibli.

According to the Source, Al-Shibli's summon was for detonating one of the unexploded devices that was found on the roof of Al-Kadhimi's house.

Earlier this month, unidentified group had targeted the house of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi with drones.

