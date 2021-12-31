Two high-level security figures suspended In Babel following the Jableh massacre

Shafaq News / A security source reported that the Iraqi Minister of Interior suspended the head of the Babel police department and the Director of the intelligence agency in the governorate, against the backdrop of the Jableh massacre.

Yesterday, 19 civilians were killed in Jableh, north of Babel, in a mysterious, unclear incident.

The Security Media Cell said yesterday that the security forces were pursuing two terrorists in the area, and after almost arresting them, the terrorists opened fire killing members of the force.

The Cell noted that an investigation has been opened after finding dead bodies in a house in the same area.