Two former Chiefs of Kirkuk's Police arrested 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T11:12:09+0000
Two former Chiefs of Kirkuk's Police arrested 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended two senior security officers who served previously as the Kirkuk Police Chiefs, according to s statement by the Federal Commission for Integrity today, Tuesday.

The statement said that the Commission's investigations department executed arrest warrants against two former Chiefs of Kirkuk's Police.

The Commission said that a former Deputy Director of the Governorate's Police has been placed in custody as well.

The Commission said that the arrest warrants were issued pursuant to Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code over complaints from Kirkuk's Police about civilian employees who refused to hand over weapons that belong to the Directorate.

