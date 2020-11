Shafaq News / "Assad Amerli" regiment of the Northern Axis leadership informed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi on Sunday that it was able to rescue two fishermen after they were attacked by ISIS terrorists in Al-Zarka area, at the borders between Tuz Khurmatu and Saladin governorate.

It is noteworthy that a security source reported earlier in the day that a group of fishermen had also been attacked by ISIS in the Al-Zarka area.