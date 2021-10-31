Two farmers injured in an explosion in al-Abbara village 

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that two farmers were injured in an explosion in Al-Abbara district 15 km northeast of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a mortar shell landed in the orchards of a village on the outskirts of Al-Abbara district, and blew up setting fires.

He noted that the farmers had previously burned the orchards to prevent terrorists from planting explosives in them.

Al-Abbara district witnesses continuous security breaches due to the presence of ISIS strongholds in its orchards and agricultural villages.