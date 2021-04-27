Two explosions target the US-led coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / Two explosive devices blew up on Tuesday targeting a U.S. convoy in western Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.

“Two explosive devices blew up on the so-called “the American Bridge”, western Dhi Qar without causing any causality.” A security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source added that there is about 300 m between the two explosions that were remotely detonated.

There was no claim of responsibility.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.