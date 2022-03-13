Two explosions target convoys of the Coalition in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital city.

The attack resulted in no human casualties and the convoy resumed its march toward its destination, according to the source.

In the space of less than a few hours, a similar attack against a convoy of the Coalition was reported in the governorate of al-Diwaniyah.

The attack, according to the source that reported the incident, has caused no damages or casualties.