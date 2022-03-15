Report

Two explosions target convoys of the Coalition in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-15T15:34:33+0000
Two explosions target convoys of the Coalition in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in Saladin today, Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition within the governorate's borders, north of the capital Baghdad.

The attack resulted in no human casualties and the convoy resumed its march toward its destination, according to the source.

Today morning, a similar attack against a convoy of the Coalition was reported in the governorate of Basra.

