Shafaq News/ Two explosions rattled al-Karrada neighborhood downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Sunday evening.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted the Cihan bank near al-Watheq Square, causing damages to the bank's display and a vehicle parked nearby.

The source added that another explosion that occurred later caused material damages to a liquor store near the National Theater in the same neighborhood.