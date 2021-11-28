Report

Two explosions in different areas in Diyala 

Date: 2021-11-28T21:15:13+0000
Shafaq News/ Security sources reported that two explosions sounded in Diyala.

 A security source in Diyala told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred in the garden of a house in al-Abbara district, northeast of Baquba, noting that the security forces rushed to the scene of the incident to uncover the circumstances of the explosion.

No casualties were recorded. 

In Maysan, southern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News agency today evening, that an explosive device blew up in a house of a Christian family, believed to be selling liquor, noting that the security forces cordoned off the house and opened an investigation.

