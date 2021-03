Shafaq News / A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit today the borders of Amarah city, the center of Maysan Governorate, in southern Iraq.

The Iraqi Meteorological and Seismological Authority said in a statement that its seismic observatories recorded two earthquakes near the Iranian-Iraqi borders.

According to the authority, the second tremor was 3.1 degrees and 55km away from the first one.