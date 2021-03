Shafaq News / Two earthquakes hit the borders of Khanaqin district in Diyala today.

According to the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology's statement, the first earthquake was a 2.8 magnitude, while the other measured 3.3 magnitude.

Yesterday, Monday, four earthquakes struck Khanaqin district, with intensity ranging between 2.6, 3.6, 3.7 and 4.