Shafaq News/ Seismic observatories recorded today at dawn two earthquakes in Diyala and Duhok.

The first tremor, with a magnitude of 3.1, occurred 11 km northeast of Khanaqin district, at 1:14:22 local time.

While the other 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred near the borders with Turkey, 73 Km northeast of Duhok, at 1:35:38 local time.