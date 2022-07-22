Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two drones target a Turkish military base in Kurdistan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-22T09:35:54+0000
Two drones target a Turkish military base in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A Turkish military base had been attacked by drones in Bamarni, Amadiyah district, north of Duhok in the Kurdistan Region.

Ankara built the base in 1996 to station its forces in combating the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish forces dropped one drone while the other fell inside the base airport.

No causalities were reported.

The attack came two days after the last Turkish bombardment on Kurdistan when four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho, killing nine tourists and wounding 29 others.

The Iraqi and Kurdish authorities, many countries, the Arab League, and UNAMI condemned the attack, considering it "a violation against Iraqi territory."

In turn, Turkey denied carrying out any attack against civilians in Kurdistan.

related

international team to excavate a new mass grave in Sinjar

Date: 2022-02-14 18:02:30
international team to excavate a new mass grave in Sinjar

Al-Kadhimi to visit Duhok today

Date: 2020-09-10 10:40:41
Al-Kadhimi to visit Duhok today

For the 3rd time within a month, PKK attacks the Turkish Army in Duhok

Date: 2022-05-10 12:06:28
For the 3rd time within a month, PKK attacks the Turkish Army in Duhok

Turkish shelling ignites fires in agricultural lands in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-17 20:45:15
Turkish shelling ignites fires in agricultural lands in Duhok

Seventh in a year, Iraqi border guards establish a new site in Duhok

Date: 2022-05-14 11:31:55
Seventh in a year, Iraqi border guards establish a new site in Duhok

Turkish warplanes strike northern Duhok

Date: 2020-10-06 15:24:25
Turkish warplanes strike northern Duhok

Clashes erupt between PKK and Turkish army in Duhok

Date: 2022-06-28 10:43:18
Clashes erupt between PKK and Turkish army in Duhok

Duhok completes preparation for the vaccination campaign

Date: 2021-03-03 12:39:03
Duhok completes preparation for the vaccination campaign