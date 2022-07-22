Two drones target a Turkish military base in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A Turkish military base had been attacked by drones in Bamarni, Amadiyah district, north of Duhok in the Kurdistan Region.

Ankara built the base in 1996 to station its forces in combating the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish forces dropped one drone while the other fell inside the base airport.

No causalities were reported.

The attack came two days after the last Turkish bombardment on Kurdistan when four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho, killing nine tourists and wounding 29 others.

The Iraqi and Kurdish authorities, many countries, the Arab League, and UNAMI condemned the attack, considering it "a violation against Iraqi territory."

In turn, Turkey denied carrying out any attack against civilians in Kurdistan.