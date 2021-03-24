Report

Two demonstrations near the Green Zone today

Date: 2021-03-24T10:31:05+0000
Shafaq News/ Dozens of higher education graduates organized a demonstration downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that the demonstrators gathered in the Arab Knight Square and Marched towards the Green Zone.

The demonstrators demanded enlisting job opportunities for them in the 2021 budget.

In the same context, hundreds of the Independent High Electoral Commission employees demonstrated near the Green Zone, close to the two stories bridge. The demonstrators called for regularisation and including their entitlements in the budget.

