Two deaths and Three injuries from the Tribal Crowd in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-10-26T18:17:58+0000
Shafaq News / A security source in Saladin said on Monday that ISIS terrorist gangs launched an attack on points of the Tribal Mobilization on the outskirts of Yathrib district, south of the governorate. 

The source told Shafaq News agency, "ISIS militants attacked the tribal crowd stationing points in the village of Al-Mazari'i, east of Yathrib district. The attacked killed two members of the crowd and wounded three others".

"Security reinforcements from the 13th regiment of the Iraqi army and the 41st Brigade of the Tribal Mobilization arrived at the site of the attack to confront ISIS militants, clashed with them and forced the organization's members to flee to areas far from the site of the accident", the source continued.

Peripheral areas of Saladin have been witnessing constant attacks from ISIS militants taking advantage of the rugged geographical nature and the lack of military reinforcements necessary to contain those hot areas.


