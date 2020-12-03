Report

Two consecutive Explosions in Baqubah

Date: 2020-12-03T07:49:11+0000
Shafaq News/ three officers and a police officer were wounded in two explosions on the outskirts of Al-Abara district, 15 km northeast of Baqubah.

A security source in Diyala governorate reported on Tuesday to Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up on a police patrol in the Kubba area destroying a vehicle and wounding three officers, " adding that "another device exploded in the same area without any causalities."

The source confirmed that ISIS elements infiltrate from Hemrin to the villages and districts of Al-Abara and Abu Saida, northeast of Baqubah.

In another accident, the National Security Service arrested on Thursday two ISIS members in Kirkuk governorate.

The Service said in a statement today that the ISIS had targeted the security forces in the Amerli, Saladin Governorate.

"One of the terrorists works in the so-called Diwan Al-Jund in the Wilayat of Dijlah (Tigris)".

