Shafaq News/ A blast from an explosive device from the remnants of the Islamic State extremist group has reportedly injured two civilians in Nineveh's district of Tal Afar.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred in al-Qadisiyah, west of Nineveh's capital city, Mosul, earlier today, Saturday.

"A security force immediately rushed to the site, established a cordon, and transferred the injured persons to a nearby hospital," the source said.