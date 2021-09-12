Report

Two civilians disappear in Jalawla "under mysterious circumstances"

Date: 2021-09-12T07:05:47+0000
Shafaq News/ A local source in Diyala reported that two civilians had disappeared on the outskirts of Jalawla district under mysterious circumstances.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that two civilians disappeared in a village in al-Tabj area on the outskirts of Jalawla district, 70 km northeast of Baquba.

The families of the disappeared did not submit any official reports to the security services about the disappearances, according to the source.

Al-Tabj basin areas are considered security hotspots and witness continuous security incidents due to their proximity to the Hamrin basin and hills, the largest strongholds of armed organizations.

