Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported that two people were injured in an ISIS sniper attack on the outskirts of Jalawla district, 70 km northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Tribal Mobilization Forces responded to the attackers with mortars and forced them to flee."

The areas north of Jalawla have been exposed for nearly three years to attacks and security incidents due to the security gaps and the lack of security reinforcements.