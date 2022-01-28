Two children were killed in an explosive remnant of war in Babel
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-28T17:34:09+0000
Shafaq News/ Two people were killed on Friday in an explosion in Babel Governorate, central Iraq.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "an explosive remnant of war blew up in Jableh district of Babel, killing two children and wounding their father.
According to a France-based group Humanity & Inclusion report, Iraq is heavily contaminated by explosive ordnance. Explosive remnants of war claimed about 700 victims between 2018-2020. The fighting has left the borders with Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia littered with landmines and unexploded remnants of war,
"Iraq is one of the countries most heavily contaminated by explosive ordnance on earth," the organization said last October.
According to the United Nations data, Across Iraq, about 100 children were killed or injured between January and September 2021 due to remnants of conflict.