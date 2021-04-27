Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two children killed, one injured in an explosion in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-27T12:19:20+0000
Two children killed, one injured in an explosion in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ An IED blast reportedly killed two children and injured a third in Nineveh Governorate earlier today, Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two children died and a third was severely injured when an explosive device from the remnants of war exploded.

The children were tending their sheep in the outskirts of Bakhira village to the north of Hammam al-Alil. The source added that the area where the explosion took place is marked as a minefield, and the village headman signed earlier a written pledge to refrain from entering the area.

The source said that the third child is in a critical status as his injuries are life-threatening.

related

The Turkish forces intend to enter Nineveh and Kirkuk, PKK official says

Date: 2021-02-14 10:19:10
The Turkish forces intend to enter Nineveh and Kirkuk, PKK official says

The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-26 13:45:22
The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Date: 2020-08-25 08:47:22
Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

A military parade in Nineveh on the Iraqi Army Day

Date: 2021-01-06 16:31:37
A military parade in Nineveh on the Iraqi Army Day

Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-27 10:25:52
Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

From Lebanon to Syria, then to Iraq, security gaps facilitate drug trafficking

Date: 2021-03-16 15:21:51
From Lebanon to Syria, then to Iraq, security gaps facilitate drug trafficking

Five terrorists caught in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-28 12:04:07
Five terrorists caught in Nineveh

Three shepherds killed in an explosion in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-28 05:25:43
Three shepherds killed in an explosion in Nineveh