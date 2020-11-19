Two brigades of the Iraqi Federal Police deployed in Sinjar district

Shafaq News / A security source reported that two brigades of the Iraqi Federal Police had arrived on Thursday evening in Nineveh Governorate to deploy in Sinjar district, the stronghold of the Yazidi Kurds.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the federal police forces (2500 fighters) will be deployed in the border area with Syria.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

The agreement also provides for the deployment of the Iraqi federal forces and the removal of all armed groups from Sinjar, including the PKK Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces.