Two border districts with Syria contain mass graves, an official reveals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-08T20:10:00+0000
Two border districts with Syria contain mass graves, an official reveals

Shafaq News/ A prominent local official in al-Anbar revealed that there might be mass graves in desert areas in Al-Qaim and Al-Rummanah border districts with Syria.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, suggested that these graves contain "the bodies of victims who disappeared from western al-Anbar, after they were taken by armed factions during their displacement.

According to the official, the areas have not been located so far, except for one cemetery, which contained the remains of members of the Iraqi army forces and the rest of the security services.

He pointed out that several locations have not been accessed since the liberation until now, and they are deep in the Western Desert and the valleys. Information says that “armed factions members used to arrest people and take them there and execute them.

The official concluded his speech by saying, "There is failure to survey these areas because the security forces did not take care of the issue," calling on the army forces to open an investigation into the issue

