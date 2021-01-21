Two blasts hit today in Baghdad, killing at least 28

Shafaq News / Two loud blasts had been heard today Thursday in Baghdad resulted in at least 28 dead and more than 73 injuries.

A Security source told Shafaq News Agency, that two blasts hit Bab al-Sharqi district in the capital Baghdad.

The first blast hit when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Tayaran Square, while the other took place near Granada cinema

the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement, " twin terrorist attacks in the Bab al-Sharqi district in Baghdad, Thursday morning, when two suicide bombers blew themselves up which killed and injures many civilians”

