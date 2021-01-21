Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two blasts hit today in Baghdad, killing at least 28

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-21T09:29:08+0000
Two blasts hit today in Baghdad, killing at least 28

Shafaq News / Two loud blasts had been heard today Thursday in Baghdad resulted in at least 28 dead and more than 73 injuries.

A Security source told Shafaq News Agency, that two blasts hit Bab al-Sharqi district in the capital Baghdad.

The first blast hit when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Tayaran Square, while the other took place near Granada cinema

the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement, " twin terrorist attacks in the Bab al-Sharqi district in Baghdad, Thursday morning, when two suicide bombers blew themselves up which killed and injures many civilians”

.

related

An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-22 16:38:58
An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-09 12:19:47
Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Two blasts hit today in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 08:16:17
Two blasts hit today in Baghdad

A new Crime in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-16 18:41:29
A new Crime in Baghdad

Russia comments on striking the American embassy in Baghdad: This is not permissible

Date: 2020-01-27 11:28:18
Russia comments on striking the American embassy in Baghdad: This is not permissible

Human and material casualties in serial explosions targeting liquor stores in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-18 16:16:25
Human and material casualties in serial explosions targeting liquor stores in Baghdad

An attack targeting a liquor store thwarted in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-14 17:11:33
An attack targeting a liquor store thwarted in Baghdad

Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-05 09:40:52
Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad