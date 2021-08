Shafaq News/ A security source said on Wednesday an explosion targeted a liquor shop in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that an explosive device blew up near the store, without causing any causalities.

Unidentified persons launch repeated attacks on liquor shops in Baghdad's capital, despite tightening the security measures in their vicinity.

Earlier, an explosion targeted a vehicle belonging to a security company in the Karrada area of Baghdad.

No further details are disclosed..