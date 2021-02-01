Two attacks hit Baghdad within 24 hours

Shafaq News / Two separate attacks targeted on Monday, a liquor store and a massage center in the capital, Baghdad, a local source stated.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “a first explosive device targeted a store selling alcohol in the Besmaya area, southeast of Baghdad without causing any causality.”

“Another device blew up in a massage center in Al-Karrada area, center of Baghdad without resulting any human losses.”

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but extremist Shi’ite factions are believed to have been behind assaults on liquor stores since they threaten before.

Iran-backed factions always deny its responsibility of these actions.

The high-level Violence in Iraq is increasing, although illegal weapons have become increasingly active, by targeting stores, diplomats and US-Led Coalition.