Two arrested on charge of raping minor girl in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T07:46:51+0000
Two arrested on charge of raping minor girl in Baghdad
Shafaq News / Baghdad Antricrime Directorate announced on Wednesday that it had arrested two suspects who kidnapped a 13 years old girl and threw her alive in a sanitary landfill, west of the capital.

The Directorate said today that after taking the victim’s statements, it became clear that the perpetrators raped her, beat her, and threw her in a sanitary landfill after they thought she had passed away.

